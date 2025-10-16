Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov score goals, but Philadelphia Flyers lose to Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele scored a pair of goals to tie the record for the most career points in Jets franchise history, Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves, and Winnipeg beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night.

Scheifele tied Blake Wheeler with 812 points for the franchise, which includes the team's years in Atlanta.

On his first goal, Scheifele fired a snap shot from the right circle past Philadelphia goalie Sam Ersson, beating him over his glove to put the Jets ahead 2-0 at 7:01 of the second period.

His second goal was a one-timer from the left circle on the power play in the third period to extend the lead to 4-1.

Hellebucyk, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, won a game in Philadelphia for the first time in his 11-year NHL career. He had lost in each of his four previous tries against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

His team helped him out in the third period, as the defense held the Flyers without a shot on goal for the first 17:39 of the period and held them with a shot at even strength for the entirety of the period.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Morgan Barron also scored goals for the Jets, and Tanner Pearson added an empty-netter to help Winnipeg win their third straight game after losing their season opener against Dallas.

Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers and Ersson finished with 10 saves.

Up next

Winnipeg: Returns home to host Nashville on Saturday night.

Philadelphia: Continues its four-game homestand Saturday, hosting Minnesota night.