Flyers sew 250 years of Philadelphia history into new alternate uniforms

The Philadelphia Flyers will hit the ice this week in new uniforms inspired by the Liberty Bell and the city's role in the nation's founding.

The Flyers unveiled a new alternate uniform, called the "Independence Edition," on Monday morning as part of the National Hockey League and Fanatics' Hometown Remix campaign.

The Hometown Remix uniforms are special-edition uniforms, featuring refreshed designs inspired by each team's local flavor.

Philadelphia Flyers

A look at the Flyers' new Independence Edition uniforms

The Flyers' new uniforms draw inspiration from the city's rich history and America's 250th anniversary.

The uniforms' primary color is Liberty Gray, marking the first time in franchise history the Flyers will wear jerseys with a gray base, the team said. Accent colors include Declaration Parchment and the team's traditional Burnt Orange.

Each number on the jerseys features a crack, reflecting the Liberty Bell's signature feature.

The six stripes on the sleeves symbolize the Liberty Bell's design and represent the team's 60th anniversary this season.

Within the stripes is lettering featuring a phrase from the Liberty Bell's inscription: "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants Thereof."

Other design details include a Constitution wordmark inside the neck collar, matte helmets and raised lines on the Flyers crest that mimic the Liberty Bell's casting.

Philadelphia Flyers

When the Flyers will wear their new uniforms

Fans can get their hands on the new Flyers jerseys, which are available now online and will be available in person Tuesday at the team stores inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Flyers are set to debut their new alternate uniforms Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Here's when they'll wear them: