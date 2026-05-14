Fractured ribs, fibulas and internal bleeding: Flyers release postseason injury report

When the Flyers' season ended last Saturday, Rick Tocchet said they "squeezed as much juice from this team" as they could. The Flyers were young, banged up and tired. And now the full extent of just how injured the club was is known.

On Thursday, Flyers general manager Danny Briere released a laundry list of injuries players were dealing with in the NHL playoffs. Some of the injuries were known or suspected; others were freshly revealed. Some will require surgery and some sound scary.

Here's a roundup of who was injured and what they were dealing with, according to Briere.

Owen Tippett announced Tuesday he was dealing with internal bleeding and a sports hernia.

Noah Cates missed the final two games with a lower-body injury and was reportedly seen wearing a walking boot. Briere said Thursday that Cates suffered a fractured foot but doesn't need surgery.

Emil Andrae has a fractured wrist and will need surgery.

Alex Bump was playing with an MCL sprain.

Christian Dvorak was playing with a fractured rib and a separate shoulder.

Travis Konecny was dealing with a fractured rib and fractured nose. Cam York also had a fractured rib.

Trevor Zegras was playing through an elbow ligament sprain and Garnet Hathaway had a fractured fibula.

Nikita Grebenkin had an upper-body injury, but Briere did not disclose what exactly he was dealing with. The Flyers' GM said Grebenkin is the only player who may not be ready for training camp in September.

"Initially, we thought it was going to be short and it never got better," Briere said in his end-of-season press conference. "And now we're looking at different options for him. … Everyone else should be back healthy, 100% for next season, and most of them will have the summer to train."