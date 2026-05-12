Owen Tippett missed Flyers' 2nd-round playoff series with internal bleeding

Owen Tippett missed the Philadelphia Flyers' second-round playoff series because of an internal bleeding issue he suffered in the team's first-round series win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tippett said in a statement he was cleared to travel and skate with the team but was unable to play in Round 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Flyers were swept by the Canes and received a standing ovation from the fans after a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4.

"Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing," Tippett said in a statement. "I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans."

The 27-year-old Tippett was the Flyers' leading goal scorer in the regular season with 28 markers and had a goal and an assist in six games in the orange and black's first-round win over the Penguins.

In the Flyers' 3-0 Game 2 win over the Pens, Tippett turned in a highlight reel assist on Garnet Hathaway's shorthanded goal in the first period. Tippett self-passed the puck off the sideboards, deked Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, fell to a knee, got up, faked a shot and then delivered a perfect pass to Hathaway, who easily deposited the puck into the net.

In Game 3, Tippett scored a goal and was credited with 11 hits in the Flyers' 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Tippett said he's confident he'll make a full recovery and be ready for Philadelphia's training camp in September.

The Flyers were without Tippett for the entire Carolina series and lost Noah Cates for the series after the center suffered a lower-body injury in Game 2.

Philadelphia is holding its exit interviews Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The players are talking at the team's practice facility in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Head coach Rick Tocchet is scheduled to speak Wednesday, and general manager Danny Briere on Thursday. The press conferences will be streamed live on the Flyers' X account.