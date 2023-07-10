Flood Warning in effect for Schuylkill River after weekend of heavy rain in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Flood Warning is in effect for the Schuylkill River through Monday morning after a weekend of heavy rain in the Philadelphia region, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong storms swept across the Northeast, causing multiple issues in our area.

In Montgomery County, flooded roads and overflowing creeks created a scary situation for many people.

While the worst of that downpour has passed, some places -- like along Kelly Drive -- could still see some widespread flooding as the Schuylkill River continues to rise.

The flood stage in Philly is forecast to crest around 8 a.m., which at that level usually floods and closes the Route 1 off-ramp to Ridge Ave.

MLK Dr. will likely be flooded and closed between Greenland Dr. and Montgomery Drive.

Kelly Dr. will also likely be flooded and closed between Hunting Park Ave and Falls Bridge.

However, things should begin to improve by the afternoon as water continues to flow into the Delaware River.

Sunday night, neighborhoods across our region saw the effects of flooding firsthand.

In upper Merion, firefighters used a rescue ladder to pull out a stranded driver. In upper Dublin and Hatboro, several people were forced to abandon their cars on flooded roadways.

"There was a car driving down here and all of a sudden he got stuck, and one of the neighbors actually drove him home. The car was destroyed," said Hatboro resident, Stacy Zelle.

"Once it starts flooding, it's minutes. It comes up quick," added fellow Hatboro resident, Dominic Greco. "There used to be houses here and it got so bad one, year every house here got condemned."

If you have any reports of flooding or wind damage from today's thunderstorms, you can pass them along to us by replying to this post if it is safe to do so. Be sure to include the location with your report. Pictures and videos are also helpful. Stay safe! #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 9, 2023