Torrential rain causes multiple issues in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Torrential rain caused multiple issues in Montgomery County.

It was a scary situation Sunday afternoon after heavy rain flooded a portion of River Road in Upper Merion, stranding an SUV. Firefighters from the Swedeland Fire Company had to use a rescue ladder to pull out the driver.

Meanwhile, in nearby Upper Dublin, water submerged several parts of Dreshertown Road -- forcing several people to abandon their cars.

Over in Horsham, an apartment complex parking lot adjacent to the Pennypack Creek overflowed.

"When I came into here and saw the police cars, it flooded over," Lucretia Newman said.

In Hatboro, Warminster Road remained underwater even after the heavy rain ended, leaving several cars stuck along Bonnet Lane.

"There was a car driving down here and all of a sudden he got stuck and one of the neighbors actually drove him home the car was destroyed," Stacey Zelle said.

"Once it starts flooding, it's minutes it comes up quick," Dominic Greco said.

Greco has lived here all his life and says this happens every time there's a big storm.

"There used to be houses here and it got so bad one year every house here got condemned," Greco said.

For now, he's grateful no one was hurt and happy to soak in this rainbow on full display after the storm

"A nice rainbow just a nice quiet evening, this is the most excitement we get here," he said.