At least 39 displaced by flooding in Reading, Red Cross says

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- The Red Cross is assisting at least 39 people who were displaced by flooding in Reading caused by severe storms moving through the Philadelphia region Sunday.

The Red Cross said 39 people, five pets and 24 apartment units were affected by the flooding. A shelter is set up at the Glenside Elementary School at 500 Lackawanna St., Reading, PA 19601.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are onsite to provide food, relief, supplies and comfort for those in need.

Anyone in need of assistance should call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the entire region, including eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service, until midnight.

It wasn't just Reading that was impacted by the flooding.

The flooding shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate-76 around 12:30 p.m. between the King of Prussia and Gulph Mills exits. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews came out and cleared debris from the storm drains and got traffic moving along by 2 p.m.



Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert day as heavy rain moved through the entire Philly area.