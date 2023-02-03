Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and other Eagles talk Super Bowl prep

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds are one win away from winning the Super Bowl. Playing in the big game is what the Eagles players have worked all season for.

Now, we will hear from some players as they prepare to head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Press conferences will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Eagles players to speak with media

: Eagles players to speak with media When : Friday, Feb. 3

: Friday, Feb. 3 Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia