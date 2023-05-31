Watch CBS News
Flames rip through vacant rowhome in Kensington

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Flames shoot through vacant rowhome in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flames tore through a vacant rowhome in Kensington Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to 510 East Willard Street shortly before 4 a.m.  They were met by heavy flames coming from the first and second floors.

Officials tells CBS News Philadelphia there is also a partial collapse of the second floor.

The fire also spread to multiple nearby homes.  It's unknown how many people are displaced at this time.

Firefighters placed the fire under control at 4:37 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

May 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

