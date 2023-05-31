Flames rip through vacant rowhome in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flames tore through a vacant rowhome in Kensington Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to 510 East Willard Street shortly before 4 a.m. They were met by heavy flames coming from the first and second floors.

Officials tells CBS News Philadelphia there is also a partial collapse of the second floor.

The fire also spread to multiple nearby homes. It's unknown how many people are displaced at this time.

Firefighters placed the fire under control at 4:37 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.