South Jersey high school makes history by winning girls' flag football championship

The Burlington Township girls' flag football team in New Jersey is full of energy and tough as nails, both mentally and physically.

"I love the fact that girls are playing football," senior Gianna Casella said.

"To see that the energy, the passion that they have for this. Just to show what they can do," head coach Lacey Walker said.

Walker, who also coaches football, said this is the Falcons' first season.

"Not too many teams in this area have flag football," Walker said.

"When I found out we were having flag football, I was really happy and really wanted to join it," junior Layla Fink said.

The team is a part of the Burlington County Scholastic League, and on Tuesday night, they hosted a girls' flag football tournament for their conference.

The BCSL is the first conference to host an in-season conference tournament in the history of New Jersey high school girls' flag football.

And the Falcons came out on top, winning the championship.

"It feels nice to be the first, and I hope we can set a good beginning for future teams to come," junior Kamryn Robinson said.

Robinson's dad said the two now share a special bond.

"I was that dad that ran out and bought a football so we could go out and throw it around," Kevin Robinson, Kamryn's father, said.

Burlington Township athletic director John Taylor said the girls are trailblazers, not only for the state of New Jersey, but for their own community as they inspire others.

"It's by far the fastest growing sport. You consider there was only 16 teams in 2021, and fast forward to 2025, and now there is 98 schools," Taylor said.