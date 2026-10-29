$10,000 worth of beef stolen from truck in Northeast Philadelphia while driver was sleeping

Another truck carrying thousands of dollars worth of meat was ransacked in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday while the driver was sleeping, police said.

The theft occurred around 4:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of Devereaux Avenue in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood, authorities said.

The thieves cut the truck's rear padlock and stole five pallets of beef valued at about $10,000, police said.

The driver, who had driven from Iowa, was asleep in the truck. The robbery caused the truck to shake, waking him up.

The driver began recording the robbery on his cellphone and captured the suspects' vehicles, which included a dark gray Nissan sedan and two dark-colored SUVs.

The theft remains under investigation.

This is the second meat-related theft this week after 3,000 pounds of frozen crabmeat was stolen from a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia while the driver slept.

Earlier this month, a group of masked men stole about five pallets of beef from a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia. The suspects in that case left in a Ford F-150 and a Jeep, according to police.

Police say sleeping truck drivers are often targeted as they wait for their appointed delivery time in the morning.

Police believe the same group of thieves is likely responsible for the meat thefts.