Five local cities crack top 15 places to live in U.S.

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (CBS) -- If you're looking for a great place to live, you don't have to go far.

The website Niche.com ranked the best places to live in the United States and five local cities cracked the top 15.

Chesterbrook, Chester County, claimed the top spot overall for the fourth straight year.

Chesterbrook gets high marks for its public schools, housing and being good for families.

Here are the other local spots on the list:

  • Ardmore, third overall
  • Penn Wynne, fifth overall
  • Devon, ninth overall
  • Princeton Junction, 14th overall

Niche has the full list available online, where you can find other local spots that finished in the top 100.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

