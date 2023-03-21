Five local cities crack top 15 places to live in U.S.
CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (CBS) -- If you're looking for a great place to live, you don't have to go far.
The website Niche.com ranked the best places to live in the United States and five local cities cracked the top 15.
Chesterbrook, Chester County, claimed the top spot overall for the fourth straight year.
Chesterbrook gets high marks for its public schools, housing and being good for families.
Here are the other local spots on the list:
- Ardmore, third overall
- Penn Wynne, fifth overall
- Devon, ninth overall
- Princeton Junction, 14th overall
Niche has the full list available online, where you can find other local spots that finished in the top 100.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.