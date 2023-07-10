Watch CBS News
Local News

First Bank of U.S. in Old City getting $22M to rehab landmark

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Plans to preserve Old City's First Bank set to be unveiled
Plans to preserve Old City's First Bank set to be unveiled 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A huge deposit for the First Bank of the United States in Old City.

The landmark on Third Street near Independence Hall is getting $22 million from the federal government.

The bank has been closed to visitors for 50 years but that will change soon.

The money will be used to renovate the building so it can reopen in time for the country's 250th birthday celebration in 2026. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.