First Bank of U.S. in Old City getting $22M to rehab landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A huge deposit for the First Bank of the United States in Old City.
The landmark on Third Street near Independence Hall is getting $22 million from the federal government.
The bank has been closed to visitors for 50 years but that will change soon.
The money will be used to renovate the building so it can reopen in time for the country's 250th birthday celebration in 2026.
