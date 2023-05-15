1st all-Black, Brown production of classic ballet "Swan Lake"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chocolate Ballerina Company is making history this spring. The service organization supports the hidden talents of artists of color in the Philadelphia area.

In June, the company is presenting the first all-Black and Brown production of the classic ballet "Swan Lake."

Chanel Holland Pierre, the founder of Chocolate Ballerina Company, joined CBS News Philadelphia to tell us what people can expect from the upcoming performance.

The organization also offers classes for aspiring ballerinas.

"Black Swan: A Swan Lake Premiere" will make its world premiere at Philadelphia's Independence Seaport Museum Theater on June 4 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on the Chocolate Ballerina Company's website.