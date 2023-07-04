Are fireworks legal in Pennsylvania? State spent over $30 million on them last year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fourth of July fireworks are a big deal and a lot of people are choosing to light their own. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Pennsylvania imported about $30 million worth of fireworks last year.

That is up significantly from $8.6 million spent in 2017. Last year, the industry was impacted by inflation that spent prices skyrocketing.

RELATED: How to help your dog stay calm during Fourth of July fireworks

But the owner of American Fireworks in Bensalem said customers can get more bang for their buck.

"The shipping last year was through the roof," Tony Odessa said. "This year, it came down a bit, but we still have inventory left over last year. So our prices are just starting to drop now."

Odessa says on average, most of their customers are spending $200 for a 15 to 30-minute firework display.

One customer was seen spending $1,200 to put on a one-hour show in his front yard.

Are fireworks legal in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvanians can buy consumer-grade fireworks -- firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and others that are maxed out at 50 milligrams of explosive material -- but display fireworks are still only legal for professionals with permits from their local municipality.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, display fireworks include "salutes that contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions."

Fourth of July injuries

With Independence Day here, hospitals in the Philadelphia region are anticipating a busy night because of Fourth of July injuries. Last year, 1,300 people were injured by fireworks nationwide, which was one of the highest numbers in recent years.

"Fourth of July is always a unique holiday," Dr. Meaghan Reid, of Jefferson Health, said. "People's inhibitions are to let loose a little bit, so we always have to be prepared for trauma people injuring themselves in ways during the regular year you're not seeing."