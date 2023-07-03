Fourth of July 2023: How to help your dog stay calm during fireworks

How to help your dog stay calm during 4th of July fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fireworks that will explode across the skies Tuesday night on the Fourth of July can create chaos for dogs.

A record number of dogs are lost over Independence Day because they run away in fear.

A new survey says there was an 81% increase in lost pet incidents last July 5, compared to the annual daily average.

Vets say all dogs should have a microchip to help find them.

As fireworks fill the sky, runaway pets fill the shelters.

"There are plenty of pets that got lost during the fireworks that are filling up the shelters," Dr. Liz Stelow, a veterinarian, said.

The loud explosions can cause pups to panic.

"They've broken out of their houses, either through windows or glass doors," Dr. Stelow said.

Dr. Stelow says it's the day of the year your pet is most likely to escape or go missing – if you don't keep them in a secure location.

"People are starting to panic because they're realizing that their pet didn't do well last year and they haven't really planned ahead," Dr. Stelow said.

Here are some recommendations for keeping pets calm:

• Create a den for your pet in a closet or a bathroom with no windows

• Use white noise to drown out the sound

• Stay home with your pet to monitor their stress

In severe cases, it's best to drive your pet to a secluded area -- or give them anti-anxiety medications.

And with our hot muggy weather, vets also warn against letting your dog spend excessive time in the heat.

Heat stress can cause permanent neurologic damage and even death – especially in certain breeds.

"One of the nice things about that long dog nose is that the wet surfaces inside help to cool the dog, but Pugs and English bulldogs don't have that, so they're even more sensitive," Dr. Stelow said.

Vets say in order to ease any additional firework fears, make sure you have treats ready and that your dog gets a lot of exercise during the day of the Fourth – being tired and full will help them ease their anxiety.