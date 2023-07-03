Hospitals in Philadelphia region preparing for expected surge of Fourth of July injuries

Hospitals around the region preparing for busy day of Fourth of July related injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hospitals around the Philadelphia region are preparing for a busy day and night Tuesday with an expected surge in Fourth of July injuries.

Thirteen-hundred people nationwide were injured by fireworks last year – one of the highest numbers in recent years.

Doctors in the Philadelphia area are also worried about gun related injuries.

"I lost my pinky. I lost my ring finger, the tip of my middle finger and my thumb," said Michael Spencer, who was injured in a fireworks accident.

Spencer was injured by a mortar shell.

"Leave the fireworks to the professionals," Spencer said.

"Fourth of July is always a unique holiday," Dr. Meaghan Reid, of Jefferson Health, said. "People's inhibitions are to let loose a little bit, so we always have to be prepared for trauma people injuring themselves in ways during the regular year you're not seeing."

Dr. Reid, an emergency physician with Jefferson Health, says there will be increased staffing where needed and it's not just fireworks injuries they're worried about.

"Of course gun violence at the top of our list of things to be concerned about," Dr. Reid said.

Last year, two police officers were injured from gunshots fired into the air on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

"I think violence and crime increases during the holiday," Dr. Reid said.

She says the big crowd on The Parkway also increases the risk of other incidental injuries. Plus the end of a long holiday weekend ups chances for traffic accidents.

Alcohol can also play a role in injuries during the holiday, Dr. Reid said.

"During the holiday, more injuries are related to people choosing to overindulge in alcohol and make decisions that wouldn't be on their list of things to do," she said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 38% of drivers killed in Fourth of July crashes were intoxicated. They have a new campaign called, "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving," reminding people that just one drink can impair judgment.