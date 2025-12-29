Fireworks, parties and events to ring in 2026 in the Philadelphia area

A New Year's Eve concert and fireworks show will take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this year, but that's not the only show in town. From the city to the shore, here are just a few of the celebrations planned for Dec. 31 this year.

Fireworks in Philadelphia

There will be multiple fireworks shows in the city of Philadelphia this New Year's Eve.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway: A concert on the parkway will start at 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by fireworks at midnight. Gates open at 6 p.m.

LL Cool J headlines the concert with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy and Technician The DJ. The event is free and open to everyone.

Delaware Riverfront: Two fireworks shows will also happen along the Delaware Riverfront at 6 p.m. and midnight. The shows are centered at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, which requires tickets, but will be visible from other locations in the area as well.

Fireworks in Pennsylvania suburbs

Sesame Place: Ring in the new year with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and — of course — Count von Count with a fireworks show at 6 p.m. at Sesame Place in Langhorne.

Bethlehem Peepsfest: Celebrate 2026 with the two-day Peepsfest on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Bethlehem SteelStacks. The iconic chick drop is at 5:35 p.m. both days, followed by fireworks.

Kennett's Midnight in the Square: Head to Chester County Wednesday night for live entertainment starting at 7 p.m., a mushroom stress ball drop, and a midnight Mushroom Drop in Kennett Square.

Fireworks in New Jersey

Hammonton fireworks and blueberry drop: If a blueberry drop is more your style, head to the heart of blueberry country — Hammonton, New Jersey will celebrate on Wednesday evening with live music, dancing, hot chocolate, fireworks and a midnight Giant Blueberry Drop.

Battleship New Jersey: Hop aboard the Battleship New Jersey to see the fireworks over the Delaware River at 6 p.m. or midnight on New Year's Eve. The ship opens at 4 p.m. for the first show and 10 p.m. for the later celebration. Food, drinks and live music will be available onboard.

Ocean City: Ocean City will celebrate First Night with a full slate of activities and entertainment for all ages including the Pennsport String Band, a skate party, ice skating and much more.

Fireworks in Delaware

Riverfront Wilmington: Head to the waterfront in Wilmington for a 6 p.m. drone light show on New Year's Eve.

Brandywine Zoo: If you're an early bird, stop by the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington to celebrate New Year's Eve with sparkling apple cider and a ball drop at noon. Tickets are $5.