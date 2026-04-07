Fireball spotted in sky across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware; NASA to release report on incident

A fireball was spotted in the Philadelphia region Tuesday afternoon. A NASA spokesperson said in an email that the Meteoroid Environments Office will post a report on the sighting.

So far, nearly 150 people from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have reported the fireball, according to the American Meteor Society.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia received videos from multiple people in South Jersey, including in Manchester Township and Medford, about the fireball moving across the sky.

Nick Brucato

Many people in the Delaware Valley also reported hearing a loud boom at around 2:30 p.m.

What are the differences between a fireball, meteoroid, meteor and meteorite?

NASA said what people saw in the sky Tuesday could be considered a meteor or fireball. However, the two are slightly different.

A meteoroid is small asteroid in space. It becomes a meteor when the light is emitted from a meteoroid or asteroid as it enters the Earth's atmosphere and beings to burn.

CBS News Philadelphia

A fireball is a meteor brighter than the planet Venus, and a meteorite is a fragment that survives passage through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.