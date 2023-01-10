Watch CBS News
Trend of firearms discovered at PHL needs to stop: Officials

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Record number of firearms found by TSA at Philadelphia International Airport in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A record number of firearms were discovered at TSA checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport in 2022. Security officials say this trend has to stop.

A 9-millimeter weapon was found in late November. It's one of 44 guns spotted by scanning machines in Philadelphia last year.

"First of all, you are going to lose your firearm, you'll likely be arrested," federal security director, TSA Philadelphia, Gerardo Spero said. "You're going to look at penalties up to $15,000 for a single incident. You're going to hold up the lines, you're probably not going to get to where you're going, at least not that day anyway."

The TSA is reminding travelers what could happen if there's a gun in their carry-on bags.

The TSA says you can fly with a legal firearm but it must be unloaded, in a locked hard-sided case and it must be in checked baggage.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

