Fire in North Philadelphia home sends person to the hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 2900 block of North 24th Street around 10:30 a.m.
Officials say they were battling heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene.
One person was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment, they say.
There is no word on the condition of the person.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
