Six people were hospitalized, and two others were treated on scene after a fire spread to three homes in Allentown, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the 600 block of West Turner street and crews were called to the area shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Allentown Fire Department.

One of the injured people is in critical condition, another is in serious condition and four people had minor injuries, the fire department said. Two people treated at the scene refused to go to the hospital.

Everybody inside of the three homes, including the injured, escaped on their own, the department said. No firefighters or paramedics were injured during the fire fight and response.

As of Tuesday, 16 people are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting two of the families involved.

The fire comes just two days after a five-alarm fire displaced around 30 people in Allentown. Three firefighters were injured in that fire.

It happened about a half mile away from Tuesday morning's fire near 7th and Tilghman streets. That fire impacted between six and eight homes.

The Allentown FIre Department says Tuesday's fire shows the importance of sleeping with a closed bedroom door, and having functioning smoke detectors.