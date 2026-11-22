A five-alarm fire is shutting down streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday as officials asked residents to give crews room to work.

The fire broke out in a residential building at 7th and Tilghman streets and spread to other buildings on the block, the Allentown Fire Department said on Facebook.

There's no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Mayor Matt Tuerk posted a video on social media encouraging residents to avoid the area.

"Please help us out by staying as far as possible from the scene," Tuerk said. "It's a five-alarm fire, so there's a lot of crews responding."

This is a developing story and will be updated.