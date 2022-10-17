Fire breaks out at illegal structure behind building in Kensington

Fire breaks out at illegal structure in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire investigation is underway in Kensington. The fire broke out just before midnight behind Adams Carpet Center on the 2800 block of Emerald Street.

Fire officials say the structure, which they say was illegally constructed, partially collapsed in the fire.

No one was injured.

The owner of the building says he had complained about the structure to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.