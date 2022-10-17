Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at illegal structure behind building in Kensington

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire investigation is underway in Kensington. The fire broke out just before midnight behind Adams Carpet Center on the 2800 block of Emerald Street.

Fire officials say the structure, which they say was illegally constructed,  partially collapsed in the fire.

No one was injured.

The owner of the building says he had complained about the structure to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

October 17, 2022 / 5:22 AM

