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Man killed after raging fire breaks out at University City building

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele is a multi-skilled journalist at CBS News Philadelphia, who joined the station in May 2026.
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Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A man was found dead after a building fire Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's University City, officials say.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., crews responded to the burning building at the corner of 44th and Chestnut streets. Flames could be seen coming from the third floor and through the roof, with flare-ups around a grill atop the roof.

The fire was brought under control around 7 a.m.

chestnut-street-fire-philadelphia.jpg
A fire broke out at a building on the corner of 44th and Chestnut streets on Tuesday morning. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fire Department tells us a man was found dead on the third floor. His identity was not immediately made public.

There's no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone else was injured or displaced.

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