Crews battling fire in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania; multiple homes damaged

Firefighters are battling a fire that damaged multiple homes near a high school in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, on Friday.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of Garfield Street in Bristol Borough, across from Bristol Jr-Sr High School.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing a large number of firefighters on roofs and others battling the blaze from the ground to get it under control.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to local fire and county officials for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Sixty-five customers in the area are without power because of the fire, according to PECO.