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Crews battling fire in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania; multiple homes damaged

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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Tom Dougherty

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Firefighters are battling a fire that damaged multiple homes near a high school in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, on Friday.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of Garfield Street in Bristol Borough, across from Bristol Jr-Sr High School.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing a large number of firefighters on roofs and others battling the blaze from the ground to get it under control.

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CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to local fire and county officials for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Sixty-five customers in the area are without power because of the fire, according to PECO.

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