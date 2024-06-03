Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at pallet yard in Burlington County, New Jersey

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

COLUMBUS, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire in Burlington County, New Jersey. 

The fire broke out Monday night at Tommy's Pallet Yard on Route 206 in Columbus, New Jersey.

Chopper 3 was on the scene Monday night. Flames were coming from several trailers and stacks of pallets.

Flames are seen coming from trailers and pallets, a stream of water moves toward the fire
CBS News Philadelphia

It's not known whether there are any injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 9:59 PM EDT

