Fire breaks out at pallet yard in Burlington County, New Jersey

COLUMBUS, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out Monday night at Tommy's Pallet Yard on Route 206 in Columbus, New Jersey.

Chopper 3 was on the scene Monday night. Flames were coming from several trailers and stacks of pallets.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's not known whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.