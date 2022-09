Fire breaks out at auto body shop in Feltonville

Fire breaks out at auto body shop in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chopper 3 was over the scene of a fire at an auto body shop in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood. The fire broke out at American and Cayuga Streets around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

There's no word yet on injuries or the cause of the fire.