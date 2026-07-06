All the leftover food from Philadelphia's FIFA World Cup matches is being donated to charities

Nearly 410,000 fans from more than 190 countries and territories filled Philadelphia Stadium for six FIFA Men's World Cup matches, and those fans consumed tons of food and beverages.

Fans downed more than 290,000 beers. Hot dogs were the most popular food, with more than 55,000 glizzies consumed. Additionally, fans ordered more than 46,000 soft pretzels, 37,000 servings of crab fries and more than 26,000 cheesesteaks.

And now all the leftover food is being donated to local charities.

"FIFA has a sustainability program to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfill, composting from the tournament footprint," Gary Bye, FIFA human rights and sustainability manager at Philadelphia Stadium, said.

Musically Fed, a nonprofit that asks organizers of big events like the World Cup to donate their unused food, partnered with FIFA and foodrecovery.org.

"It's been something that we're really happy to be a part of," Allie Wilson of foodrecovery.org said, "and we hope that this encourages people to donate more food."

It's a win-win for all involved.

"So rather than see food go to waste and re-composting, hopefully we're making a difference in supporting people," Bye said. "Vulnerable people that may be in food insecurity or food poverty, to make a difference in their lives."

Several organizations throughout Philadelphia will benefit.

"About six other organizations," Wilson said. "It'll be going to Garden of Health. It will be going to the Everywhere Project."

Jen Shinefled runs the Everywhere Project.

"We have two weekly meal sites — Wednesday night in LOVE Park and Saturday in Kensington at Ruth and Clearfield," Shinefled said. "We serve upwards of a thousand people."

Organizations say that for many families, this food will be a huge help.

"It means the world," Shinefled said. "It's really difficult for people to ask for help, right? It's a pride, it's an ego thing, but everybody needs something. Everybody needs a hand every once in a while."