FIFA Fan Festival keeps World Cup spirit alive in Philadelphia after city's final match

Philadelphia may have hosted its final 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup match, but the celebration is far from over.

Crowds filled the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park on Sunday, where thousands gathered to watch matches, enjoy live entertainment and celebrate with fans from around the world. The festival closed early at 6:45 p.m. because of storms in the forecast, but not before drawing large crowds eager to keep the World Cup atmosphere going.

For West Philadelphia resident Taylor Johnson, the festival offers more than a place to watch soccer.

"I'm so glad that the fan festival is continuing even though there are no more games in Philly, because clearly everyone still wants to be outside," Johnson said. "They still want to have a place to gather."

She said the extended run also gives Philadelphia another opportunity to make a positive impression on visitors.

"I think it's just showing the best version of ourselves," Johnson said. "I think the tourists and people who have visited here have had a really great experience."

Many visitors who traveled to Philadelphia for Saturday's World Cup match said the festival convinced them to extend their stay.

"Came for a game with my friends, sticking around for the fan fest," said Brady Cooper, who was visiting from New York City.

"It was absolutely fantastic," said Zach Schandorf-Lartey, visiting Philadelphia from Boston for the first time. "Having a great time."

Visitors from overseas said the event has been just as much about bringing people together as it has been about soccer.

"It's just amazing to see so many people come together," said Tom Carstensen, who traveled from Germany.

Nicholas Blandino, visiting from Nicaragua, said the atmosphere reflects what makes the sport special.

"Honestly, it's beautiful," Blandino said. "This is what the sport resembles. Forgetting about your problems for two hours and just watching the game."

Organizers plan to keep the FIFA Fan Festival open through the remainder of the tournament, which ends July 19, giving residents and visitors additional opportunities to celebrate even after Philadelphia's final match.

For some first-time visitors, the experience has already inspired plans to return to Fairmount Park.

"Definitely will be back," said Christopher Dominguez, who lives in Center City. "First time, but will be back for sure."