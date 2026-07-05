290,000 beers, 26,500 cheesesteaks and more. Here's the 2026 Men's World Cup in Philadelphia by the numbers.

In the six 2026 Men's World Cup matches at Philadelphia Stadium, aka Lincoln Financial Field, attendees drank more than 290,000 beers, ate more than 55,000 hot dogs, and consumed thousands of servings of Philly staples like soft pretzels, cheesesteaks and crab fries.

Following the France-Paraguay match on Saturday, which was the sixth and last 2026 Men's World Cup game in Philadelphia, FIFA provided stats about attendance, the most popular food at the Linc and much more.

"It's been a pleasure and an honor to see how Philly truly embraced the FIFA World Cup," Rebecca Schuchart, the FIFA World Cup 2026 host city director for Philadelphia, said in a statement. "With ordinary citizens welcoming the hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world and the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 team hosting one of the most attended FIFA Fan Festivals in the U.S., the passion here was made abundantly clear to the millions who tuned in across the globe.

"Our thanks to the Eagles for welcoming us into their home and the City of Philadelphia for supporting us every step of the way - the entire region was key in making this tournament a great success in Philly."

Here's what to know about the six Men's World Cup matches in Philadelphia by the numbers.

How many fans attended the World Cup matches in Philadelphia?

According to FIFA, 409,894 fans watched the six Men's World Cup matches at the Linc.

The South Philly stadium had five sellouts in a row and was at more than 99.9% capacity with fans from more than 190 countries and territories, FIFA said. The tournament also brought 1,900 volunteers to the city from 90 different countries.

RELATED: Brazilian soccer fans at World Cup in Philadelphia heed warning not to dress Rocky statue in team gear

Fans react at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia, July 4, 2026. Petr David Josek/AP

What was the most popular food at Philadelphia Stadium?

While soccer fans drank thousands of beers and scarfed down plenty of hot dogs, they also got their fill of signature Philly foods like soft pretzels, cheesesteaks and crab fries.

FIFA attendees at Philadelphia Stadium ordered more than 46,000 soft pretzels, 37,000 servings of crab fries and 26,500 cheesesteaks.

RELATED: Philadelphia bars see spike in business during 2026 Men's World Cup: "We've definitely seen a huge increase"

Top retail items sold at Philadelphia Stadium during World Cup

Here are the top retail items sold at Philadelphia Stadium during the World Cup:

French jerseys

FIFA World Cup hats

Soccer balls

Scarves

Mascot plushies

FIFA said the match-specific scarves and FIFA World Cup 2026 pins were the fastest-selling items at each match and sold out every game.

RELATED: For Curaçao soccer fans in Philadelphia, earning a trip to the World Cup was a "dream come true"

What to know about the pitch at Philadelphia Stadium

According to FIFA, the pitch at the Linc takes more than nine miles of walking to mow each time and over 730 miles of mowing was completed over the course of the World Cup in Philadelphia.

While World Cup matches have wrapped up in Philadelphia, the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill will continue until July 19, which is when the final will be played New York, New Jersey Stadium.