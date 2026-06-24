For Curaçao soccer fans in Philadelphia, earning a trip to the World Cup was a "dream come true"

Philadelphia has long embraced underdogs, from the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa to the city's passionate sports fans.

This week, that spirit has found a new home in the supporters of Curaçao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup.

With a population of about 150,000, the Dutch Caribbean island nation showed up in big numbers Wednesday at the FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia. Hundreds of supporters gathered on Lemon Hill ahead of a pivotal 2026 Men's World Cup match against the Ivory Coast.

Attendance at the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill surpassed 250,000 visitors Wednesday, a figure larger than the entire population of Curaçao.

For many fans, simply seeing their country on soccer's biggest stage is a dream come true.

"This was a dream, a lost dream. But now it's reality," said Elvoy Isenia, who traveled roughly 2,000 miles from Curaçao to Philadelphia. "We are so glad. We are so proud of this."

Isenia said making history by reaching the World Cup is already a victory for the island nation. Scoring a goal in the tournament, he said, would make the achievement even sweeter.

"If we make one goal in this thing, we are the champions," he said. "A lot of nations that go to the World Cup don't make any goals. We make a goal and we're a great team."

The party really ramped up with a performance by Curaçao singer Raey on the main stage at Lemon Hill. Hundreds of fans sang and danced together as the festival turned into a showcase of national pride.

"There's a bunch of us here. We're trying to get the most out of it. We're enjoying it," supporter Ruewen Leitoe said. "We blew all of our savings, though, but we don't mind that. This is a good time to be alive. It's a good time to be from Curaçao. It's great to be here."

Curaçao enters Thursday's match against Ivory Coast after earning a draw against Ecuador last week, setting up what many supporters view as the most significant match in the country's soccer history.

Fans said they plan to make their presence known in South Philadelphia, regardless of the outcome.

"We are very proud. Everyone is happy," Nina Isenia Francisca said.

She said the team has already exceeded expectations simply by qualifying for the tournament.

"To be honest, we already won, because we are here," Francisca said. "But if we are going further, we are happy to go further."

While Curaçao still has a chance to advance to the knockout stage, supporters say the experience itself has already become a historic moment for the island nation. They add they're happy to take on the underdog role in a city that truly appreciates one.