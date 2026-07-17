Despite hazy skies, fans pack FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia for final weekend

Philadelphia's FIFA Fan Fest entered its final weekend Friday as thousands of visitors gathered at Lemon Hill despite hazy skies and poor air quality across the region.

Some attendees wore masks as smoke created reduced visibility over the city, but many said they didn't want to miss one of the final opportunities to experience the free event.

"I want to protect my lungs," said Nicki James of Westminster, Maryland. "It's really hazy. You can barely see the skyline over there, so I figured better safe than sorry."

Others embraced the festive atmosphere, which featured live music, food, games and soccer-themed activities.

"We were just feeling a little spontaneous," said Emma Raybould of Pittsburgh. "So we wanted to see the concert and we didn't realize all the fun stuff that was gonna be here. We're having a good time."

Friday night's festivities included a performance by pop star Bebe Rexha, drawing fans from across the region.

"Her vocals are amazing," said Dorina Papraniku of Staten Island, New York. "She's a great artist, great writer, and she's an amazing performer."

With Fan Fest scheduled to close Sunday, visitors have two remaining days to attend the free celebration.

"This is history in the making," said Sherrie Lane of Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood. "There's no way all of this can come to my wonderful city of Philadelphia and I not come out and partake in it."

A few miles from Fan Fest, Chosen 300 Ministries hosted a community outreach event Friday, distributing free meals and N95 masks to help protect residents from the smoky conditions.

"We're trying to help their system be sustained because a lot of them have illnesses and underlying conditions," said Pete Kane, site manager for Chosen 300 Ministries. "That smoke out there — even I dealt with it today. It's not healthy."

Organizers are encouraging visitors to check air quality conditions before heading to Fan Fest this weekend and to take precautions if they are sensitive to smoke.