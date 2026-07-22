Weeks after suspected lightning strike sparks fire, South Jersey community comes together to rebuild church

Machines are running at full speed, circulating clean air through the worship center at Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, New Jersey. The roof is tarped and burn marks are still visible after flames spread across the top of the building.

Church officials believe the fire was sparked by a lightning strike.

"There was a lot of water damage, a lot of smoke damage, a lot of soot damage from just trying to extinguish a fire of this magnitude," Erik Jarvis, a pastor at the church, said.

The fire happened on July 3 during a strong storm. The smoke has now cleared, and restoration work is underway to remove drywall, carpets and furniture. Scaffolding is spread across the sanctuary, but despite this setback, Jarvis says he is thankful.

"It's a reminder to us that the church is not the building, the church is the people," Jarvis said.

Ever since the fire, Jarvis says the church has received an outpouring of encouragement and support from the congregation and members of the Medford community.

"A lot of people have reached out saying, 'How can we help, what can we do, you helped us in the past, you've been there for the community, how can we as the community be here for you during this time of trial?'" Jarvis said.

Fellowship Alliance Chapel has been in the community for more than 40 years. Church leaders have been scrambling to move services and make alternate plans for Trinity Prep School, which is located on the property.

The road to recovery remains long, but officials say the fire has brought this congregation even closer.

"I think given what could be considered adversity, it's turned into just a blessing and actually a lot of blessings in terms of renewed friendships," Jay Appleton said. "And just a unity of moving forward together in our mission."

Sunday services have been moved into the old building for the foreseeable future. Officials say there's no timeline on when the restoration work will be completed.