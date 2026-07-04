Suspected lightning strike sparks fire at church in Medford, New Jersey, officials say

A suspected lightning strike sparked fire at a church in Medford, New Jersey, as thunderstorms moved through the area Friday night.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at the Fellowship Alliance Chapel's Worship Center on 199 Church Road, emergency officials said.

Chopper 3 was there as firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke on the church's roof.

CBS News Philadelphia

The church said in a social media post that lightning struck the roof of the Worship Center. The post said nearly 400 first responders helped keep the fire contained to the roof before it could spread any further.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is being investigated as a possible lightning strike.

While no injuries were reported, one firefighter was evaluated after experiencing an elevated heart rate but was not taken to a hospital, emergency officials said.

The church said the fire damage was largely confined to the roof, but the rest of the building sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

"At this point the Worship Center is not safe to visit," the church said in an update Saturday afternoon. "There are still ceiling tiles and other debris falling and areas that need to be thoroughly inspected before we can allow anyone to enter."

The church said Sunday's services will be held in the Fellowship Center, also known as the old sanctuary, until the Worship Center reopens.