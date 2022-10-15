$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia

Federal grant announced to build new warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal

Federal grant announced to build new warehouse at Tioga Marine Termina;

Federal grant announced to build new warehouse at Tioga Marine Termina;

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.

Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.

He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.