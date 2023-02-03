Watch CBS News
February is American Heart Month, and Feb. 3 is "Wear Red Day"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Friday is Wear Red Day, and February is American Heart Month.

It is part of the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives.

Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Nearly half of women don't recognize it's the greatest threat to their health.

