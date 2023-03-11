Watch CBS News
FBI agent won't be charged in fatal dog shooting in Center City: officials

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The off-duty FBI agent who shot and killed a dog in Center City last month will not be charged.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office says prosecutors completed their review of the incident and decided not to take further action.

The shooting made headlines and sparked debate over the use of force by Jacqueline Maguire, the FBI agent.

Surveillance video shows she was sitting on a bench when a pit bull attacked her dog.

The investigation is now officially closed.

