FBI Special Agent fatally shoots dog in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An off-duty FBI Special Agent fatally shot a dog in Center City on Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

A local animal rights group identified the dog as Mia, while calling the shooting "unacceptable."

The dog's owner and witnesses watched in horror Monday night.

Protesters came in front of FBI headquarters Tuesday morning to call for the firing of the special agent. They also wanted to raise safety concerns over the incident.

Philadelphia police are looking into the dog's death. Neighbors say they were frightened after they heard the shot so close to their homes.

Officers blocked off a small area on the block of Spruce Street Monday night after the FBI said a special agent shot another dog.

People who live nearby say they heard commotion and knew something wasn't right.

"As I was coming up to the window is when I heard the bang," a man said. "I didn't really see exactly what was going on, but I heard the bang, saw what I presume to be the woman shooting the dog and then I kind of was like, "Yeah, lemme duck for cover.'"

The FBI says the agent shot an aggressive dog and they take all shooting incidents involving the agents and task force very seriously.

Philadelphia police say she was walking her dog in the area when she told them another dog started attacking her dog. That's when police say she shot and killed the dog at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Local animal rights organization Revolution Philadelphia also released a statement on the incident.

"This incident put several civilians in danger and this dog, known as Mia, lost her life," spokesperson Tiffany Stair said. "This woman is a trained professional and a dog owner. Her first reaction should not be to shoot first. This is unacceptable and we are demanding that she be held accountable for her actions."

Witnesses say they watched the deceased dog's owner try to desperately comfort her dog.

"As I came closer there was a lot of commotion and the woman was laying on the floor sobbing with the dog, and at that point, I kind of ran inside for a little bit," Krisa Halasy said. "By the time I came back out the police had shown up, they lifted the dog into a car and people were trying to figure out what happened."

People who live in the area stood outside for hours trying to learn more.

Those who live nearby say this was frightening.

"It's just kind of like, OK, I live across the street from that," a man said. "What if people were walking by?"

Neighbors were devastated by the dog's death. Police say no one was injured.