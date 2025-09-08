Father Judge High School in Philadelphia expands skilled-trades program into Career Pathways Academy

Father Judge HS is opening doors to high-paying jobs after graduation with program expansion

Father Judge HS is opening doors to high-paying jobs after graduation with program expansion

Father Judge HS is opening doors to high-paying jobs after graduation with program expansion

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and for many Gen Z students, the path after graduation looks different. Some call them the "Toolbelt Generation."

At Father Judge High School in Northeast Philadelphia, students aren't just walking away with a diploma; they're leaving with skills that open doors to high-paying jobs right out of high school.

"It's been three years since you've been here—a lot has changed," said welding program instructor Joe Williams, standing inside the brand-new 25,000-square-foot Career Pathways Academy.

The expansion now includes welding, automotive technology, and HVAC, giving students hands-on training in some of the region's most in-demand fields.

"When you first came to Father Judge, did you ever imagine the program would be as big as this?" reporter Wakisha Bailey asked.

"I didn't have the vision," Williams admitted. That vision belonged to school president—and alumnus—Brian King.

"These trades where the state and Southeastern Pennsylvania, and the nation have said that we need more automotive technicians, we need welders..." King said.

Three years ago, the school was breaking ground. Today, the program has caught national attention—from the Wall Street Journal to Williams' name appearing on a NASCAR vehicle, and even a few questions from Oprah Winfrey about students being recruited with offers nearing $70,000 a year.

Like sports, these programs come with their own Signing Day. Each year, only 25 students per track—welding, auto, or HVAC—are accepted, with a three-year commitment.

For those who make it in, the rewards are life-changing.

"It's kind of a blessing—graduating at 17, paying into your pension and 401(k), making 70 or 80 thousand a year… you can imagine six figures before 25," Williams said.

The paychecks are attractive, but for many students, it's the brotherhood that matters most.

"Me coming from where I came from… to now see this—a 20,000-square-foot facility with over a hundred kids—it's magnificent," Williams reflected.

Williams also runs a nonprofit welding program for both teens and adults. But at Father Judge, he's showing that students can go straight from high school to the workforce—with skills that can support them for life.