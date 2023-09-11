Father Judge High School taking learning beyond the classroom with new CTE academy

Focusing on the Future: Father Judge High School students learning beyond the classroom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Father Judge High School is taking learning beyond the classroom. Last year, four students took a nontraditional route following graduation, and they're now paving the way for others to follow.

"We are trying to give kids the opportunity to specialize in the things they enjoy," Father Judge High School principal James Hozier said. "It used to house the priest that ran the school. Obviously, it was taken down. It's going to be our new CTE Academy."

Father Judge's new Career and Technical Education Academy has 20,000 square feet of space and will house new automotive, HVAC, welding and a few other programs.

Last year, the first group of young welders graduated from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

"Everybody is leaving here with a career that is well deserved, making upwards of $70,000 a year," welding specialist Joseph Williams said.

And that's exactly what happened.

The day always kicks off with morning announcements brought to them through the Crusaders News Network.

This year, the station's announcers will have a brand new space complete with a green screen and equipment.

"This is something that we are looking to convert into a class," Hozier said. "Like a media class, giving them the ability to come in and take this as a course where they learn photography, videography, editing, all that kind of stuff."

Down the hall was also a brand-new space designated for 3D printing. The E-lab will introduce a new sport to students: gaming.

"Colleges offer D1, D2 schools offer full-ride scholarships for students that excel at not only playing video games but running the technology," Hozier said. "Streaming the games and all of that."

These students must have a low absentee and tardiness rate to participate, but it's worth it if this is your homework.