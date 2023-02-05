Father, 5-year-old son taken to hospital after double shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A five-year-old is rushed to a hospital after police say he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night. There is still an active scene at this time.

One neighbor says she heard multiple shots fired and she dropped to the ground.

There are at least 10 evidence markers on the street and the sidewalk and the front door where the shooting happened, the glass is shattered. CBS Philadelphia was also told at least two bullets went into the home next door.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 700 block of Verda Drive in Northeast Philadelphia. They also say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in his hip and his five-year-old son was shot once in the elbow.

The shooting happened outside as the father and son were heading into their home. Both victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and we're told they're listed in stable condition.

Investigators have been on the scene for hours going in and out of the home. Neighbors say this is not normal and they say this block is usually very quiet. They say the victims moved into this home a short time ago.

Right now it's unclear what led to this shooting but CBS Philadelphia was told no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.