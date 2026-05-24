Man fatally shot at car meetup in North Philadelphia after apparent argument, police say

A man was shot and killed at what investigators believe was a car meetup in North Philadelphia, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. along the 4000 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Louis Higginson said when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a number of cars gathered in the parking lot. The vehicles scattered as police approached, Higginson said, at which point officers located the male victim lying face down on the ground.

Police took the man to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Higginson said the man, who's believed to be 22 years old, was shot once in the chest. Witnesses told officers that the shooting happened after an argument.

Blood and a shoe were found at the scene, but police said they don't know how many shots were fired.