1 dead, multiple injured after hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person died and multiple people were injured following a hit-and-run involving three cars Friday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood. Police said the crash happened at the 8400 block of State Road and Ashburner Street a little after 9 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed a silver Nissan SUV going northbound on State Road making a left turn onto Ashburner Street when authorities said the Nissan made contact with a black Honda speeding southbound.

After the initial hit, the Honda collided with another car, a black Ford Escape, and a utility pole according to the release. Police said the driver of the Nissan left the scene.

There were three people in the Honda and three in the Ford, totaling six people.

One passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m. Police identified him as 17-year-old Shibin Sony from Rhawnhurst.

The driver of the Honda and another passenger were taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital by medics and are listed in critical condition. The three people in the Ford were also taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital by medics and are expecting to be OK.

The crash is part of an ongoing investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.