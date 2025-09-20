Watch CBS News
81-year-old woman struck, killed by car in ShopRite parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

An 81-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in a ShopRite parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday evening, police said.

Philadelphia police said a 2012 Nissan Murano was making a left turn into the ShopRite parking lot off Frankford Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood when the car hit the woman.

The 81-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by fire medics. The woman died from her injuries around 7:22 p.m.

The woman has not been identified.

Police said the driver of the Nissan stayed on the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division is conducting the investigation.

