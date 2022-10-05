Fat Bear Week is back with March Madness-style competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fat bear week has come roaring back, and it's bulkier than ever so get your brackets ready. The fan-favorite competition is an annual collaboration between the National Park Service and Alaska's Katmai National Park.

Bears are matched against each other in a March Madness-style competition to see who gains the most pre-hibernation weight.

The National Park Service says it's a great way to teach the public about individual bears, and the park's ecosystem.

To vote, click here.