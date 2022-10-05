Fat Bear Week is back with March Madness-style competition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fat bear week has come roaring back, and it's bulkier than ever so get your brackets ready. The fan-favorite competition is an annual collaboration between the National Park Service and Alaska's Katmai National Park.
Bears are matched against each other in a March Madness-style competition to see who gains the most pre-hibernation weight.
The National Park Service says it's a great way to teach the public about individual bears, and the park's ecosystem.
To vote, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.