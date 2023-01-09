Famous Philadelphians donate $7M to schools in the city

Some of Philadelphia's most famous celebrities giving back to children in city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of Philadelphia's most famous celebrities are giving back to children in the city.

Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announced Monday they're donating $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in the city.

They didn't say which schools are getting the money.

The money will be used to pay for scholarships, computers and Wi-Fi connections for the next school year.