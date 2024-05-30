Philadelphia's Famous 4th Street Deli plans to reopen Friday after shutting down for health department violations

Famous 4th Street Deli plans to reopen after shutting down for health department violations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Famous 4th Street Deli, one of Philadelphia's most recognizable restaurants, plans to reopen on Friday after it was forced to shut down due to health department violations.

Inspectors closed the Queen Village deli on Wednesday afternoon after they found more than two dozen violations, including mouse droppings on a slicer and other food prep areas.

On Thursday, Famous 4th Street Deli put a sign on its window saying: "Long story -- thank you for understanding -- see you Friday."

Famous 4th Street Deli has been a mainstay in Queen Village since 1923, and it's been featured in several national publications and programs, according to its website.

Famous 4th Street Deli has also appeared in movies like "Philadelphia" and "In Her Shoes."

While Famous 4th Street has been serving Philadelphians and residents around the Delaware Valley for just over 100 years, it has also hosted guests like actor Adam Sandler, former President Barrack Obama, Phillies star Bryce Harper and professional cook and TV personality Rachael Ray.

Famous 4th Street Deli has dine-in and takeout options and offers a full-service bakery and delicatessen.