Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, search for man who exposed himself in store

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a customer at a store last week.

Falls Township police said they believe 30-year-old Anthony Oates, of Trenton, New Jersey, exposed himself inside a store on the 200 block of Plaza Boulevard in Morrisville on Aug. 4.

Falls Township Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Matthew Tomcho at 215-302-3340 or m.tomcho@fallstwppd.com. You can also share information anonymously at 215-949-9120 and tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

In Delaware County, police are looking for a different suspect they say inappropriately touched a girl inside a Dollar Tree store in Prospect Park.