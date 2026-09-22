Fall begins Tuesday as periods of rain hit Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Fall officially begins Tuesday at 8:05 p.m., and right on cue, Mother Nature will make it look and feel like fall with cloudy and rainy conditions in the morning, followed by afternoon and early evening showers in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures will only be in the mid-60s, so a sweatshirt or light jacket will be needed all day. You will want your umbrella if headed out, but flooding or severe storms are not expected.

If you like the rain, it's a great day to have some soup and enjoy the changing of the seasons. Also, you will likely be able to get away with no heat or A/C, which will be a nice change.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The bigger story this week may develop along the coast.

A stalled front to our south and an upper-level low could help spin up an area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday into Thursday. There's still considerable uncertainty in exactly where that low develops and how close it gets to the coast, which will determine how much additional rain and wind we see inland later this week.

But even if the low stays offshore, several days of persistent northeast winds will build rough surf and push water toward the coast.

The risk for tidal flooding increases beginning Tuesday and could become more significant Wednesday and beyond. Repeated wave action may also lead to beach and dune erosion, especially as astronomical tides rise heading toward the weekend.

Offshore seas could build substantially through the middle and latter part of the week, so coastal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion may ultimately become some of the more significant impacts of this pattern.

The entire region stays cooler than normal through the week, with highs generally in the 60s. Conditions should gradually improve heading into next weekend, but if that coastal storm gets close enough to the coastline, we may be in for another round of rain inland by the weekend as well.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 64, Low 60

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. High 67, Low 57

Thursday: Watching coast. High 67, Low 56

Friday: Watching coast. High 70, Low 59

Saturday: Watching coast. High 70, Low 59

Sunday: Mixed sklies. High 71, Low 59

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 72, Low 58

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